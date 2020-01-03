All apartments in Fishers
13840 Barnett Place
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:49 AM

13840 Barnett Place

13840 Barnett Place · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

13840 Barnett Place, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooom with newer laminate hardwood floors throughout main level+ NEW carpet upstairs, Granite, Stainless Steele appliances, and huge fully fenced yard! 2 Story foyer welcomes guests & leads to Front Flex Room that can fit any needs; dining, office, playroom or 2nd Family rm. Spacious Kitchen w/ plenty of counter top space and center island overlooks Breakfast rm and Family Room. Family rm is flooded with natural light. Upstairs Master w/updated full bath and walk in closet w/ built in organization. 3 addt Bedrooms & full bath round out the upstairs. Huge yard, great deck, privacy fence, & all within walking distance to the neighborhood park! Award Winning Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13840 Barnett Place have any available units?
13840 Barnett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13840 Barnett Place have?
Some of 13840 Barnett Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13840 Barnett Place currently offering any rent specials?
13840 Barnett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13840 Barnett Place pet-friendly?
No, 13840 Barnett Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13840 Barnett Place offer parking?
Yes, 13840 Barnett Place offers parking.
Does 13840 Barnett Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13840 Barnett Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13840 Barnett Place have a pool?
No, 13840 Barnett Place does not have a pool.
Does 13840 Barnett Place have accessible units?
No, 13840 Barnett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13840 Barnett Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13840 Barnett Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13840 Barnett Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13840 Barnett Place does not have units with air conditioning.
