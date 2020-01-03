13840 Barnett Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedrooom with newer laminate hardwood floors throughout main level+ NEW carpet upstairs, Granite, Stainless Steele appliances, and huge fully fenced yard! 2 Story foyer welcomes guests & leads to Front Flex Room that can fit any needs; dining, office, playroom or 2nd Family rm. Spacious Kitchen w/ plenty of counter top space and center island overlooks Breakfast rm and Family Room. Family rm is flooded with natural light. Upstairs Master w/updated full bath and walk in closet w/ built in organization. 3 addt Bedrooms & full bath round out the upstairs. Huge yard, great deck, privacy fence, & all within walking distance to the neighborhood park! Award Winning Schools!