All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 13619 East 131st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13619 East 131st Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

13619 East 131st Street

13619 East 131st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13619 East 131st Street, Fishers, IN 46037
Saxony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/1. End Unit Town Home in Saxony. Like New Condition. Very Close to Hamilton Town Center. Upgrades throughout include Soft Water System, Drinking Water System, Alarm System, Built-In Speaker System Throughout Home, Upgraded Master Bathroom, Window White Wood Blinds, Upgraded Wood Floor, Garage Floor Painted. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor, Large Family Room and Kitchen Area With Access to Balcony. Master Suite Has Tray Ceilings, Over-Sized Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, and Upgraded Glass and Tile Shower. Upstairs Has Two Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath With Ceramic Tile, and Laundry. Basement is Finished With Storage and Access To 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13619 East 131st Street have any available units?
13619 East 131st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13619 East 131st Street have?
Some of 13619 East 131st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13619 East 131st Street currently offering any rent specials?
13619 East 131st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13619 East 131st Street pet-friendly?
No, 13619 East 131st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13619 East 131st Street offer parking?
Yes, 13619 East 131st Street offers parking.
Does 13619 East 131st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13619 East 131st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13619 East 131st Street have a pool?
No, 13619 East 131st Street does not have a pool.
Does 13619 East 131st Street have accessible units?
No, 13619 East 131st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13619 East 131st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13619 East 131st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13619 East 131st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13619 East 131st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis