13619 East 131st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/1. End Unit Town Home in Saxony. Like New Condition. Very Close to Hamilton Town Center. Upgrades throughout include Soft Water System, Drinking Water System, Alarm System, Built-In Speaker System Throughout Home, Upgraded Master Bathroom, Window White Wood Blinds, Upgraded Wood Floor, Garage Floor Painted. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor, Large Family Room and Kitchen Area With Access to Balcony. Master Suite Has Tray Ceilings, Over-Sized Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, and Upgraded Glass and Tile Shower. Upstairs Has Two Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath With Ceramic Tile, and Laundry. Basement is Finished With Storage and Access To 2 Car Garage.