13376 Kimberlite Drive

For Rent-4BDRM, 2.5BA House-Limestone Springs-HSE Schools - Lafayette Model in Limestone Springs has many extras including Cathedral Ceiling in Master Bedroom, 6 panel doors, brushed nickel ceiling lights in each room, upgraded cabinets and faucets, Garden Tub, Fireplace, Kitchen Island, Wood Spindles at base of stairs, Canned Lights in Kitchen, Blinds throughout home, and Brick Front Exterior. Washer and dryer 25.00/mo. Pets with approval 25.00/mo plus 300.00 additional security deposit.

Email LadigRealty@att.net for a lease application. Available for Immediate Move In!



