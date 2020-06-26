Nearly new home in the heart of Saxony of Fishers. All the upgrades you could want with a upper level loft for your recreation or home office. Conveniently located to Hamilton Town Center and I-69 access. Two car garage with alley access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13299 Susser Way have any available units?
13299 Susser Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13299 Susser Way have?
Some of 13299 Susser Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13299 Susser Way currently offering any rent specials?
13299 Susser Way is not currently offering any rent specials.