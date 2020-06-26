All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 13299 Susser Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13299 Susser Way
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:16 PM

13299 Susser Way

13299 Susser Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13299 Susser Way, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nearly new home in the heart of Saxony of Fishers. All the upgrades you could want with a upper level loft for your recreation or home office. Conveniently located to Hamilton Town Center and I-69 access. Two car garage with alley access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13299 Susser Way have any available units?
13299 Susser Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13299 Susser Way have?
Some of 13299 Susser Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13299 Susser Way currently offering any rent specials?
13299 Susser Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13299 Susser Way pet-friendly?
No, 13299 Susser Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13299 Susser Way offer parking?
Yes, 13299 Susser Way offers parking.
Does 13299 Susser Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13299 Susser Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13299 Susser Way have a pool?
Yes, 13299 Susser Way has a pool.
Does 13299 Susser Way have accessible units?
No, 13299 Susser Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13299 Susser Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13299 Susser Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13299 Susser Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13299 Susser Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis