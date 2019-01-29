All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 13112 South Elster Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13112 South Elster Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13112 South Elster Way

13112 South Elster Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13112 South Elster Way, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home located in Carriage Manor At Saxony in Hamilton Southeastern School district. Minutes from the Hamilton Town Center & walk to Saxony Beach Park! Spacious home in a family friendly neighborhood. Kitchen S/S appliances. Large master bedroom with garden tub and walk-in closet. Office/rec room upstairs could be used as a 4th bedroom. Don't miss out on the location and home! Pets with approval and fee.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13112 South Elster Way have any available units?
13112 South Elster Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13112 South Elster Way have?
Some of 13112 South Elster Way's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13112 South Elster Way currently offering any rent specials?
13112 South Elster Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13112 South Elster Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13112 South Elster Way is pet friendly.
Does 13112 South Elster Way offer parking?
No, 13112 South Elster Way does not offer parking.
Does 13112 South Elster Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13112 South Elster Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13112 South Elster Way have a pool?
No, 13112 South Elster Way does not have a pool.
Does 13112 South Elster Way have accessible units?
No, 13112 South Elster Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13112 South Elster Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13112 South Elster Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13112 South Elster Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13112 South Elster Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis