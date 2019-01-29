13112 South Elster Way

Amenities

Beautiful home located in Carriage Manor At Saxony in Hamilton Southeastern School district. Minutes from the Hamilton Town Center & walk to Saxony Beach Park! Spacious home in a family friendly neighborhood. Kitchen S/S appliances. Large master bedroom with garden tub and walk-in closet. Office/rec room upstairs could be used as a 4th bedroom. Don't miss out on the location and home! Pets with approval and fee.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.