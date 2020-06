Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate town home for lease available July 1st 2020 in Princeton woods !!!Fully upgraded Open-concept with 2 car attached garage. Gorgeous HW/ laminate flooring on the main level. Living room on the main with open kitchen with stainless steel appliance white cabinets with quartz counter tops and center island. Lower level with full bath can be used as entertainment area. Upstairs with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths . Spacious owner's suite w/ tray ceiling & walk in closet. Laundry room with washer dryer . Hamilton southeastern school. Close to shopping and dinning and close to Highway 37.