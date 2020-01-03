All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 12925 Cheerleaders Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
12925 Cheerleaders Ct
Last updated September 24 2019 at 1:39 AM

12925 Cheerleaders Ct

12925 Cheerleaders Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12925 Cheerleaders Court, Fishers, IN 46037
The Bristols

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERRY TOWNSHIP: 37 & W BantaSingle Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroomsLiving Room, Dining RoomOther Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook-up, Fireplace, 2 car garage CENTRAL AIR: YESLEASE TERMS: thru March 31, 2021 PET POLICY: No PetsUTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Gas/Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-upTenant Pays: All Utilities CONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12925 Cheerleaders Ct have any available units?
12925 Cheerleaders Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12925 Cheerleaders Ct have?
Some of 12925 Cheerleaders Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12925 Cheerleaders Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12925 Cheerleaders Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12925 Cheerleaders Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12925 Cheerleaders Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12925 Cheerleaders Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12925 Cheerleaders Ct offers parking.
Does 12925 Cheerleaders Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12925 Cheerleaders Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12925 Cheerleaders Ct have a pool?
No, 12925 Cheerleaders Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12925 Cheerleaders Ct have accessible units?
No, 12925 Cheerleaders Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12925 Cheerleaders Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12925 Cheerleaders Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12925 Cheerleaders Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12925 Cheerleaders Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis