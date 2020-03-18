All apartments in Fishers
12922 Oxbridge Place
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

12922 Oxbridge Place

12922 Oxbridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

12922 Oxbridge Place, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
12922 Oxbridge Place Available 03/23/20 Low Maintenance Living-2Bdrm+Office-Fishers $1,699 - 2BR + Office, 2BA Ranch Home. Enter foyer into great room w/bank of windows and wrap around Corian breakfast bar separating it from kitchen/nook. Ceramic Tile Sunroom just off the nook. The Master Bdrm w/tray ceiling, bay window along w/enormous walk-in closet. Den, second bedroom, laundry and two full baths complete this great plan. Includes HOA dues 99/mo inclds Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash, Community Pool, Park and Tennis. Pets w/approval 25/mo per pet + 300 add sec. dep.
See our other listings at FishersRent.com. Email LadigRealty@att.net for lease application details. Inquire for pricing for possible short term leasing. Pets w/approval 25/mo per pet + 300 add sec. dep. Includes HOA dues 99/mo inclds Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash, Community Pool, Park and Tennis.

(RLNE5532187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12922 Oxbridge Place have any available units?
12922 Oxbridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12922 Oxbridge Place have?
Some of 12922 Oxbridge Place's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12922 Oxbridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
12922 Oxbridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12922 Oxbridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12922 Oxbridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 12922 Oxbridge Place offer parking?
No, 12922 Oxbridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 12922 Oxbridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12922 Oxbridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12922 Oxbridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 12922 Oxbridge Place has a pool.
Does 12922 Oxbridge Place have accessible units?
No, 12922 Oxbridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12922 Oxbridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12922 Oxbridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12922 Oxbridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12922 Oxbridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
