Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

12922 Oxbridge Place Available 03/23/20 Low Maintenance Living-2Bdrm+Office-Fishers $1,699 - 2BR + Office, 2BA Ranch Home. Enter foyer into great room w/bank of windows and wrap around Corian breakfast bar separating it from kitchen/nook. Ceramic Tile Sunroom just off the nook. The Master Bdrm w/tray ceiling, bay window along w/enormous walk-in closet. Den, second bedroom, laundry and two full baths complete this great plan. Includes HOA dues 99/mo inclds Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash, Community Pool, Park and Tennis. Pets w/approval 25/mo per pet + 300 add sec. dep.

See our other listings at FishersRent.com. Email LadigRealty@att.net for lease application details. Inquire for pricing for possible short term leasing. Pets w/approval 25/mo per pet + 300 add sec. dep. Includes HOA dues 99/mo inclds Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash, Community Pool, Park and Tennis.



(RLNE5532187)