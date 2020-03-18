12671 White Chapel Cir.

Amenities
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Fishers
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
NORTHEAST: 126th & Olio Road in Fishers
Desirable End Unit Townhouse in Avalon of Fishers Subdivision has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room and Kitchen.
Interior Features include: Recessed lighting, washer & dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, Fresh paint, blinds throughout
Exterior Features Include: Balcony, 2 car attached garage. Great community with pool, tennis courts, walking trails and playground and more. Close to many schools.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED :Dishwasher, oven and range, refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave,
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information:
Electric Stove Hook-up
Electric Dryer Hook-up
Gas Furnace
Electric Water Heater
Tenant Pays:
All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
