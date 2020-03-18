12671 White Chapel Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

NOW SHOWING ... 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Fishers - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

NORTHEAST: 126th & Olio Road in Fishers

Desirable End Unit Townhouse in Avalon of Fishers Subdivision has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room and Kitchen.



Interior Features include: Recessed lighting, washer & dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, Fresh paint, blinds throughout



Exterior Features Include: Balcony, 2 car attached garage. Great community with pool, tennis courts, walking trails and playground and more. Close to many schools.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED :Dishwasher, oven and range, refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave,

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information:

Electric Stove Hook-up

Electric Dryer Hook-up

Gas Furnace

Electric Water Heater



Tenant Pays:

All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



