12671 White Chapel Cir.
12671 White Chapel Cir.

12671 White Chapel Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12671 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
NOW SHOWING ... 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Fishers - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

NORTHEAST: 126th & Olio Road in Fishers
Desirable End Unit Townhouse in Avalon of Fishers Subdivision has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room and Kitchen.

Interior Features include: Recessed lighting, washer & dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, Fresh paint, blinds throughout

Exterior Features Include: Balcony, 2 car attached garage. Great community with pool, tennis courts, walking trails and playground and more. Close to many schools.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED :Dishwasher, oven and range, refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave,
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information:
Electric Stove Hook-up
Electric Dryer Hook-up
Gas Furnace
Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays:
All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE1838075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

