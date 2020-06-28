12650 Misty Ridge Court

Amenities

This beautiful home features a gourmet kitchen with double stainless steel ovens, gas cook top, and large granite island overlooking a 2-story great room. Main floor hardwoods show off the dining room, breakfast area, and office featuring french doors. The upstairs provides generously sized bedrooms along with a massive laundry room. The finished basement is complete with an additional bedroom and full bath, and includes plenty of space for a playroom, workout room, craft area, and more! The home is wonderful for entertaining both inside and out! Bonus features include its placement on a cul-de-sac, an adjacent common area maintained by the HOA, and close proximity to fantastic area schools, including being located just one mile from HSE!