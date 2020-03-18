12472 Buccaneers Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Spacious home available now, in popular The Bristols in Fishers. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath features a 2 story entrance into the huge living space. Kitchen has a large breakfast nook perfect for mornings. Neutral paint and newer carpets throughout. All appliances stay and a 3 car garage make this a fantastic home for any family. Currently tenant occupied and will be available 07/01/2019. Call today to schedule a showing (317) 610-0600.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.