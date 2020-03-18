All apartments in Fishers
12472 Buccaneers Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

12472 Buccaneers Drive

12472 Buccaneers Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12472 Buccaneers Dr, Fishers, IN 46037
The Bristols

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home available now, in popular The Bristols in Fishers. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath features a 2 story entrance into the huge living space. Kitchen has a large breakfast nook perfect for mornings. Neutral paint and newer carpets throughout. All appliances stay and a 3 car garage make this a fantastic home for any family. Currently tenant occupied and will be available 07/01/2019. Call today to schedule a showing (317) 610-0600.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have any available units?
12472 Buccaneers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
Is 12472 Buccaneers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12472 Buccaneers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12472 Buccaneers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12472 Buccaneers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12472 Buccaneers Drive offers parking.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have a pool?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have accessible units?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12472 Buccaneers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12472 Buccaneers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
