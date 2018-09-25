12377 Berry Patch Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate house available for Rent Dec 15th 2019!!Open floor plan with Master on the main level. Great master bedroom suite w/double sink shower/bath, walk in closet and easy access to laundry room. Great family room with screened porch and lovely backyard. Upstairs with 2 extra bedroom with jack and Jill bath and Loft which can be a playroom/office.. The kitchen opens to the living room, and a separate dining area. Double sink vanity in second full bath upstairs. Fully screened porch and two car garage. Great neighborhood with highly rated HSE schools !!. Close to highway , restaurants and shopping.