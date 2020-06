Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Townhome overlooking the pond, next door to the pool and fitness center. Appliances, fireplace, washer/dryer hook-up, plenty of storage room and move in ready! Located just 1 mile west of the Hamilton Town Center Mall and I69. Amenities include: 24 hour fitness center, Outdoor pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts, and walking trails. NO PETS.