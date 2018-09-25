12087 Princewood Ct

Amenities

Great rental opportunity in this 4 bed 2 bath Fishers ranch w/open floor plan. Vaulted great room with wood burning fireplace opens to large kitchen. Kitchen includes nice center island, newer stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring running through kitchen, great room, master bed and hallway. Kitchen also offers large dining area that leads to wood deck, and walking trails. Master suite w/large walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling. 4th bedroom off foyer makes a great office or work out area. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Great location close to schools.