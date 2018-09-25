All apartments in Fishers
Fishers, IN
12087 Princewood Ct
Last updated April 17 2020

12087 Princewood Ct

12087 Princewood Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12087 Princewood Court, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental opportunity in this 4 bed 2 bath Fishers ranch w/open floor plan. Vaulted great room with wood burning fireplace opens to large kitchen. Kitchen includes nice center island, newer stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring running through kitchen, great room, master bed and hallway. Kitchen also offers large dining area that leads to wood deck, and walking trails. Master suite w/large walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling. 4th bedroom off foyer makes a great office or work out area. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Great location close to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12087 Princewood Ct have any available units?
12087 Princewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12087 Princewood Ct have?
Some of 12087 Princewood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12087 Princewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12087 Princewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12087 Princewood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12087 Princewood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12087 Princewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12087 Princewood Ct offers parking.
Does 12087 Princewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12087 Princewood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12087 Princewood Ct have a pool?
No, 12087 Princewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12087 Princewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 12087 Princewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12087 Princewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12087 Princewood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 12087 Princewood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12087 Princewood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

