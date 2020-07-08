12045 Princewood Drive

Amenities

A lovely, home in the northeast Indianapolis suburbs. Enter through the formal living and dining space with upgraded lighting and gorgeous laminate wood floors that run throughout the lower level. The family room has upgrades galore: a tiled fireplace, a TV niche with separate media player niche below and five foot wainscoting with picture shelf! The attached kitchen is equally adorned with upgrades as well: trendy white cabinetry with deluxe pulls, matching stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave, a large pantry, a goose-neck faucet and recessed lighting with deluxe, matching pendent lighting and chandelier over the eating area. Upstairs, the master bedroom is a glamorous oasis with cathedral ceilings, a chandelier, a huge closet with built-ins fit for a fashionista and an on-suite bath with tile floors and a dual vanity sink with matching deluxe mirrors and upgraded lighting! Great schools, close proximity to shopping, dining, golf and parks and easy access to I-69 make this home a little slice of upscale, suburban paradise!



