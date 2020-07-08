All apartments in Fishers
Last updated December 12 2019 at 7:35 PM

12045 Princewood Drive

12045 Princewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12045 Princewood Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1000.00 Visa gift card with a lease start date of 12/31 or sooner!

A lovely, home in the northeast Indianapolis suburbs. Enter through the formal living and dining space with upgraded lighting and gorgeous laminate wood floors that run throughout the lower level. The family room has upgrades galore: a tiled fireplace, a TV niche with separate media player niche below and five foot wainscoting with picture shelf! The attached kitchen is equally adorned with upgrades as well: trendy white cabinetry with deluxe pulls, matching stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave, a large pantry, a goose-neck faucet and recessed lighting with deluxe, matching pendent lighting and chandelier over the eating area. Upstairs, the master bedroom is a glamorous oasis with cathedral ceilings, a chandelier, a huge closet with built-ins fit for a fashionista and an on-suite bath with tile floors and a dual vanity sink with matching deluxe mirrors and upgraded lighting! Great schools, close proximity to shopping, dining, golf and parks and easy access to I-69 make this home a little slice of upscale, suburban paradise!

View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12045 Princewood Drive have any available units?
12045 Princewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12045 Princewood Drive have?
Some of 12045 Princewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12045 Princewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12045 Princewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12045 Princewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12045 Princewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12045 Princewood Drive offer parking?
No, 12045 Princewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12045 Princewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12045 Princewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12045 Princewood Drive have a pool?
No, 12045 Princewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12045 Princewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12045 Princewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12045 Princewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12045 Princewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12045 Princewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12045 Princewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

