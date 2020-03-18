All apartments in Fishers
12035 Zircon Lane #300
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

12035 Zircon Lane #300

12035 Zircon Lane · (317) 843-0011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12035 Zircon Lane, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1393 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
Rent this 2 bedroom, 2.5 full bath condo in Fishers! Luxury vinyl floors in the kitchen and entry, cathedral ceiling and a large walk-in closet in the master. Kitchen also has lots of cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances, including a ceramic top range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer, dryer and water softener are also included! Attached one car garage with additional storage space, garage door opener and keyless entry. Enjoy the community pool and all neighborhood amenities. Minutes from shopping, restaurant, Top Golf & Ikea. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12035 Zircon Lane #300 have any available units?
12035 Zircon Lane #300 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12035 Zircon Lane #300 have?
Some of 12035 Zircon Lane #300's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12035 Zircon Lane #300 currently offering any rent specials?
12035 Zircon Lane #300 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12035 Zircon Lane #300 pet-friendly?
No, 12035 Zircon Lane #300 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12035 Zircon Lane #300 offer parking?
Yes, 12035 Zircon Lane #300 does offer parking.
Does 12035 Zircon Lane #300 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12035 Zircon Lane #300 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12035 Zircon Lane #300 have a pool?
Yes, 12035 Zircon Lane #300 has a pool.
Does 12035 Zircon Lane #300 have accessible units?
No, 12035 Zircon Lane #300 does not have accessible units.
Does 12035 Zircon Lane #300 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12035 Zircon Lane #300 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12035 Zircon Lane #300 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12035 Zircon Lane #300 does not have units with air conditioning.
