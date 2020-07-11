Amenities

11919 Cabri Lane Available 07/12/19 4 Bedroom in Fishers - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Meadow Brook Village neighborhood has so much to offer! Two story foyer is flanked by a formal dining room and living room; eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances is open to the family room with fireplace; master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closets, double sinks and garden tub; large finished basement features a movie theater; and fenced backyard. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4868545)