Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

11474 CLAY Court

11474 Clay Court · No Longer Available
Location

11474 Clay Court, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
3 BdRm plus loft w/1st floor master. Laminate fl. in kitchen & Family RM . End unit w/oversized glass sliding doors to patio. Open floor plan w/lots of windows. Kit has granite cntrs & stainless steel appliances. Master BR has garden tub & shower w/tile surround. Attached 2 car garage, No maintenance living! Near shopping, gym & I69. Great Fishers location. Not your basic finishes! Open design w/dining area at the end of the living RM. Kitchen dining, Great RM combined for perfect entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11474 CLAY Court have any available units?
11474 CLAY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11474 CLAY Court have?
Some of 11474 CLAY Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11474 CLAY Court currently offering any rent specials?
11474 CLAY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11474 CLAY Court pet-friendly?
No, 11474 CLAY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11474 CLAY Court offer parking?
Yes, 11474 CLAY Court offers parking.
Does 11474 CLAY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11474 CLAY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11474 CLAY Court have a pool?
No, 11474 CLAY Court does not have a pool.
Does 11474 CLAY Court have accessible units?
No, 11474 CLAY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11474 CLAY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11474 CLAY Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11474 CLAY Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11474 CLAY Court does not have units with air conditioning.
