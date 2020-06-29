All apartments in Fishers
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

11389 Songbird Lane

11389 Songbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11389 Songbird Lane, Fishers, IN 46038
Wildwood Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CONTACT OWNER - MR. STEVE MALTESE FOR A SHOWING - 317-460-5896 Not the listing agent.

FISHERS, IN. 3 BR 2 Full Baths with all new flooring and fresh paint. Large kitchen to entertain your family and friends in a quite yet popular neighborhood. Fantastic Great Room with a wood burning fireplace to keep you cozy. Very clean and well maintained. The community of Wildwood Estates offers a park and walking trails. Seconds from Downtown Growing Fishers, IN - 12 minutes to Carmel City Center - 20 minutes from Grand Park in Westfield, IN
Only 10 minutes from all of the new development in Fishers, IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11389 Songbird Lane have any available units?
11389 Songbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11389 Songbird Lane have?
Some of 11389 Songbird Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11389 Songbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11389 Songbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11389 Songbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11389 Songbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11389 Songbird Lane offer parking?
No, 11389 Songbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11389 Songbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11389 Songbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11389 Songbird Lane have a pool?
No, 11389 Songbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11389 Songbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 11389 Songbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11389 Songbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11389 Songbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11389 Songbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11389 Songbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

