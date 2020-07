Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled home! New flooring, carpeting, paint and appliances. Quaint 4 bedroom home in the Ashwood subdivision. Open main floor plan. All new stainless steel appliances. Separate Eat-In nook leading out into fenced back yard. Laundry room on main floor. Master bedroom and closet with adjoining bath. 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom on the upper floor. Washer/Dryer 25/mo. Pets with approval (35lb limit) 25/mo plus an additional 300 security deposit.