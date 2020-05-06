10357 Delphi Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Be the first to move into this Newly Remodeled Home! 3 Bedrooms + a Huge loft! Over 3000 square feet! Brand new flooring and paint throughout, New appliances, and Updated bathrooms. Nice sized yard and patio on a Culdesac lot! Enjoy the community pool, tennis, walking trails and playground. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.