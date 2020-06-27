10264 Lothbury Circle

Amenities

Imagine enjoying dinner with friends and family on your back deck overlooking the pond with fountain. This 5bd, 2.5ba home near Geist has been completely remastered top to bottom. The kitchen transformation includes white cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz countertops with an open concept into the living spaces with gorgeous wide plank engineered hardwoods and a modern fireplace finish. On the main level don't miss the huge tiled pantry and laundry spaces, bedroom and oversized versatile dining room. Upstairs you will find the big loft, 3 bds and massive master with impressive en suite including vessel tub, custom tile and huge closet. New carpet through upper level with new finishes front to back. Epoxy coated garage floor. No Pets.