Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:49 AM

10251 TOURNON Drive

10251 Tournon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10251 Tournon Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a property in awesome condition in an unbelievable location. Fresh Paint, New carpet, new wide plank beautiful floor, attractive granite tile, stainless appliances. This is a sizable 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with an additional large upstairs loft. You won't believe this custom designed kitchen complete with planning desk. Wide spaces with lovely new flooring from the entry to the kitchen. Other unique features- front porch and 4-foot garage bump-out. Many upgrades include solid surface sink, maple hardwoods in an upstairs bedroom/office. Enjoy Fishers lifestyle so close to the fun at Geist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10251 TOURNON Drive have any available units?
10251 TOURNON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 10251 TOURNON Drive have?
Some of 10251 TOURNON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10251 TOURNON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10251 TOURNON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10251 TOURNON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10251 TOURNON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 10251 TOURNON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10251 TOURNON Drive offers parking.
Does 10251 TOURNON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10251 TOURNON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10251 TOURNON Drive have a pool?
No, 10251 TOURNON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10251 TOURNON Drive have accessible units?
No, 10251 TOURNON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10251 TOURNON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10251 TOURNON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10251 TOURNON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10251 TOURNON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

