10251 TOURNON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a property in awesome condition in an unbelievable location. Fresh Paint, New carpet, new wide plank beautiful floor, attractive granite tile, stainless appliances. This is a sizable 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with an additional large upstairs loft. You won't believe this custom designed kitchen complete with planning desk. Wide spaces with lovely new flooring from the entry to the kitchen. Other unique features- front porch and 4-foot garage bump-out. Many upgrades include solid surface sink, maple hardwoods in an upstairs bedroom/office. Enjoy Fishers lifestyle so close to the fun at Geist.