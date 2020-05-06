10155 Holly Berry Cir

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
FISHERS: SR 37 & E 141st St
Single family Two-Story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family room, & eat-in kitchen.
Interior Features Include: Large Bedrooms, blinds, washer/ dryer hook-up, Walk-in Closets, and Open Floor Plan
Exterior Features include: Two car attached garage, fenced yard, fire pit, deck, concrete patio, storm door on front door, covered porch, storage shed, storm door on back door.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, oven and range, refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information:
Stove Hook-up Electric
Dryer Hook-up Electric
Furnace Hook-up Gas
Water Heater Hook-up Gas
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to facebook.com/cresindy
APPLICATION CRITERIA: showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
(RLNE4149223)