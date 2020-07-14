All apartments in Elkhart
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

Carriage House

1200 Burr Oak Ct · (574) 821-4434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN 46517
Homer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01616 · Avail. now

$620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 01412 · Avail. now

$620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 00904 · Avail. now

$620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02610 · Avail. Aug 12

$744

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 02906 · Avail. Jul 29

$744

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 02312 · Avail. now

$744

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
playground
sauna
Carriage House Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Elkhart, Ind. offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Carriage House Apartments is located just west of Concord Mall and in the Concord School district of Elkhart, Ind. Carriage House Apartments features several amenities such as a community clubhouse, play park, and onsite laundry center. Apartment homes at Carriage House feature window coverings, ceiling fans, and neutral tile flooring. Carriage House Apartments is also a pet-friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per person over 18 years of age
Deposit: $250 and up depending on scoring system
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 first pet and $100 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Carriage House have any available units?
Carriage House has 15 units available starting at $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carriage House have?
Some of Carriage House's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage House pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage House is pet friendly.
Does Carriage House offer parking?
Yes, Carriage House offers parking.
Does Carriage House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House have a pool?
Yes, Carriage House has a pool.
Does Carriage House have accessible units?
No, Carriage House does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage House have units with dishwashers?
No, Carriage House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Carriage House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carriage House has units with air conditioning.

