Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Homer, Elkhart, IN
15 Units Available
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
4 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Results within 5 miles of Homer
1 Unit Available
418 North 2nd Street Apt 1
418 North 2nd Street, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Apartment For Rent Near Downtown Elkhart - • Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Downstairs Apartment • Utilities Not Included In Rent - Add $160 for Gas/Electric & Water/Sewer • Lockable and Secure Front Gate • Secure
1 Unit Available
1113 Garden Street
1113 Garden Street, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Large 3 BR- 2 BA Home . Located Just North Of Downtown Elkhart - Large 3 BR home including master bedroom with private bath. Large kitchen open to dining and family room. Located just North of downtown Elkhart No Pets Allowed (RLNE3741262)
1 Unit Available
1656 W. Lexington Ave
1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
918 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital. It is furnished with a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-up (electric), an unfinished basement, and 2-car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
121 1/2 West Indiana Avenue
121 1/2 W Indiana Ave, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted with modern gray and white color palate. Private entry. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome with restrictions.
1 Unit Available
121 West Indiana Avenue
121 West Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful Large 1-2 bedroom home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in all rooms, large sized kitchen with storage room off back.
1 Unit Available
1010 West Garfield Avenue
1010 West Garfield Avenue, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted, newly remodeled bathroom with new bathtub and surround and vanity. House has ramp up to the front door, nice sized back yard and a basement.
1 Unit Available
825 Taylor St
825 Taylor Street, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
825 taylor - Property Id: 253919 3 bed 1 bath, 1 level, fenced in yard, no garage but big shed, washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253919 Property Id 253919 (RLNE5674031)
1 Unit Available
509 W High St
509 West High Street, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Elkhart Apartments - Property Id: 311710 Experience Elkhart living at 509 W High St. 509 W High St offers a blend of style and comfort. Newly renovated 2 bedrooms & 3 bedrooms available.
1 Unit Available
212 Haines Dr
212 Haines Drive, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1825 sqft
Villas at Lexington Landing - Property Id: 315034 For Lease, with access to St. Joseph River, 55 and old, no smoking, pets welcome with $75 per month fee. Beautiful setting and landscaped for privacy. Drive by now for to check this beauty out.
1 Unit Available
121 The Willows
121 The Willows, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1344 sqft
Downsize to Beautiful New Home. Only 1 Left - Property Id: 309121 Gorgeous, new energy efficient home at The Willows community in Goshen. Stimulus Deal on now.
Results within 10 miles of Homer
1 Unit Available
54686 County Rd 19
54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 Unit Available
134 Tulip Blvd*
134 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1193 sqft
134 Tulip Blvd* Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Gardens! - Newer Main Level - 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo! It is furnished with a microwave, dishwasher, 1-car attached garage, and has a washer/dryer hook-up. Tenant pays utilities.
1 Unit Available
214 New Street*
214 New Street, Goshen, IN
4 Bedrooms
$995
1472 sqft
214 New Street* Available 08/14/20 Large 4 Bedroom Single Family Home In Goshen! - This 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers a large Living Room and Formal Dining Room. The home still has the original moldings and tall ceilings.
1 Unit Available
158 Tulip Blvd
158 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1507 sqft
158 Tulip Blvd Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath Condo Overlooking Pond! - Enjoy living here and not having the responsibility of mowing the yard! This beautiful condo overlooks a pond with a fountain. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.
1 Unit Available
128 Redspire Blvd.*
128 Redspire Boulevard, Goshen, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2770 sqft
128 Redspire Blvd.
1 Unit Available
212 Tanglewood Drive
212 Tanglewood Dr, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex On Goshen Westside. Just Minutes From Downtown - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4684550)
1 Unit Available
323 N. First St Apt 3
323 North 1st Street, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
$520
525 sqft
1-BR Upstairs Apartment Close to Downtown Goshen - This 1 bedroom apartment is located a few blocks from downtown Goshen. APPLY TODAY AT WWW.5STAR-TEAM.COM. AFTER YOU APPLY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU TO DISCUSS YOUR APPLICATION AND THE PROPERTY.
1 Unit Available
408 1/2 River Avenue
408 1/2 River Ave, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Nice River View Single Family Home Available in Goshen - • 2-Bedroom Single Family Home • 1-Bathroom • River View • Tenants Must Have Gas & Electric and Water & Sewer Transferred into their Name • Refrigerator • Gas Oven/Range • Gas Furnace •