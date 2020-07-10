/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Homer
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sherman
418 North 2nd Street Apt 1
418 North 2nd Street, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Apartment For Rent Near Downtown Elkhart - • Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Downstairs Apartment • Utilities Not Included In Rent - Add $160 for Gas/Electric & Water/Sewer • Lockable and Secure Front Gate • Secure
Results within 5 miles of Elkhart
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
158 Tulip Blvd
158 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1507 sqft
158 Tulip Blvd Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath Condo Overlooking Pond! - Enjoy living here and not having the responsibility of mowing the yard! This beautiful condo overlooks a pond with a fountain. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Elkhart
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
33 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
9 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1222 Arbor Lane
1222 Arbor Drive, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home! There are two bedrooms upstairs,
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
51551 Currant Road
51551 Currant Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1255 sqft
Penn Harris Madison, Blue Ribbon rated school district: Elementary- Mary Frank, Middle School- Discovery, High School- Penn. Minutes away from Grape Road shopping and dining. Quiet, safe neighborhood with large yard and covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
65719 SR 15*
65719 Indiana Highway 15, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
65719 SR 15* Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom Spacious Ranch Home in Goshen - This spacious home features a formal living room with a great picture window, a dining Room, kitchen, & 3-seasons room, 3 Bedrooms, and a full bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1825 Manor Haus Ct. Apt. 4
1825 Manor Haus Court, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment Located off of College Avenue in Goshen - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5598235)
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
50930 Rothbury Drive
50930 Rothbury Drive, Granger, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2278 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house in Devonshire Pointe for lease. NO PETS. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The front porch welcomes you, and once inside, the foyer entrance opens up to the 2nd floor.