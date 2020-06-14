16 Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN with garage
When you hear "Elkhart," the first thing that comes to mind is, well, an elk. But what others think of is the Elkhart Jazz Festival, a yearly even that is considered one of the top jazz events in the entire nation.This 3 day event has been going on for over 25 years and attracts people from around the nation.
Elkhart, Indiana is an enigma. Seriously. With its population of just over 50,000 you would expect it to feel more like an urban center. It doesn't. In fact, if someone didn't tell you what the population was you would be inclined to drop a zero based on the feel of the town--sorry about that. It's a friendly place where you are going to see tractors on the roads far more often than you will see a Porsche. You will often see Amish and Mennonite folks quite frequently as the area has one of the largest gatherings of Mennonites outside of Ohio and Pennsylvania. See more
Elkhart apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.