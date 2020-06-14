16 Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN with garage

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hayden
1 Unit Available
1656 W. Lexington Ave
1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
918 sqft
1656 W. Lexington Ave Available 06/24/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital.
Results within 1 mile of Elkhart

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
28867 County Road 10* Available 07/17/20 3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.
Results within 5 miles of Elkhart

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 The Willows
207 The Willows, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1456 sqft
Gorgeous New Home at The Willows Community - Property Id: 297710 Book a safe, private tour by calling 574-213-1971 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
212 Tanglewood Drive
212 Tanglewood Dr, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex On Goshen Westside. Just Minutes From Downtown - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4684550)
Results within 10 miles of Elkhart
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$853
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
37 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
13406 Golden Harvest Lane
13406 Golden Harvest Lane, Granger, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3668 sqft
Move today into this spacious 4-bedroom 3668 sqft house located in the desirable city of Granger, in one of the top school districts- PHM, close to North Point, Discovery and Penn.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2011 Bandelier Dr
2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1375 Park 33 Blvd 807
1375 Park 33 Blvd, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 807 Available 08/20/20 *Pet Friendly* 2/2 Apt w/ Spacious Attached Garage - Property Id: 255777 **AVAILABLE 8/20/2020** Looking for an apartment that checks all the boxes....beautiful....spacious....

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6103 Rockefellar Court
6103 Rockefeller Court, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED*** A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
57081 CR 35
57081 County Road 35, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1584 sqft
57081 CR 35 Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Duplex in Middlebury! - Love small town living? Then you'll want to act fast for this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Middlebury! Property comes with stove, refrigerator, water softener, microwave,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 E Douglas St
512 East Douglas Street, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Goshen! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Goshen comes with stove, refrigerator, shed, unfinished basement and garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12300 Settlers Cove Court
12300 Settlers Cove Court, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2378 sqft
Tenant responsible for all utilities No smoking on inside. 1 year lease Granite counter tops kitchen, newer stove, Fireplace, heated garage,new roof.
City Guide for Elkhart, IN

When you hear "Elkhart," the first thing that comes to mind is, well, an elk. But what others think of is the Elkhart Jazz Festival, a yearly even that is considered one of the top jazz events in the entire nation.This 3 day event has been going on for over 25 years and attracts people from around the nation.

Elkhart, Indiana is an enigma. Seriously. With its population of just over 50,000 you would expect it to feel more like an urban center. It doesn't. In fact, if someone didn't tell you what the population was you would be inclined to drop a zero based on the feel of the town--sorry about that. It's a friendly place where you are going to see tractors on the roads far more often than you will see a Porsche. You will often see Amish and Mennonite folks quite frequently as the area has one of the largest gatherings of Mennonites outside of Ohio and Pennsylvania. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Elkhart, IN

Elkhart apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

