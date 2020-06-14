/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Homer
15 Units Available
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
675 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$598
700 sqft
Located near the intersection of Route 20 and E Mishawaka Road. Modern apartments with quality kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a carport. Pet friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sherman
1 Unit Available
418 North 2nd Street Apt 1
418 North 2nd Street, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Apartment For Rent Near Downtown Elkhart - Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Downstairs Apartment Utilities Not Included In Rent - Add $160 for Gas/Electric & Water/Sewer Lockable and Secure Front Gate Secure Lockable Front
Results within 10 miles of Elkhart
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
757 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:14pm
24 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:14pm
31 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:19am
18 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:14pm
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
35 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
525 E Douglas Street Apt # 3
525 E Douglas St, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
$535
480 sqft
Nice 1-Bedroom Apartment Located in Goshen - 1-Bedroom Apartment Refrigerator Electric Oven/Range Carpeted Living Room & Bedrooms Air Conditioner Apply at No Charge at www.5Star-Team.
1 of 4
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
323 N. First St Apt 3
323 North 1st Street, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
$520
525 sqft
1-BR Upstairs Apartment Close to Downtown Goshen - This 1 bedroom apartment is located a few blocks from downtown Goshen. APPLY TODAY AT WWW.5STAR-TEAM.COM. AFTER YOU APPLY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU TO DISCUSS YOUR APPLICATION AND THE PROPERTY.