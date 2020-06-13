23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN
When you hear "Elkhart," the first thing that comes to mind is, well, an elk. But what others think of is the Elkhart Jazz Festival, a yearly even that is considered one of the top jazz events in the entire nation.This 3 day event has been going on for over 25 years and attracts people from around the nation.
Elkhart, Indiana is an enigma. Seriously. With its population of just over 50,000 you would expect it to feel more like an urban center. It doesn't. In fact, if someone didn't tell you what the population was you would be inclined to drop a zero based on the feel of the town--sorry about that. It's a friendly place where you are going to see tractors on the roads far more often than you will see a Porsche. You will often see Amish and Mennonite folks quite frequently as the area has one of the largest gatherings of Mennonites outside of Ohio and Pennsylvania. See more
Finding an apartment in Elkhart that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.