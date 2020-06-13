Apartment List
23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN

Finding an apartment in Elkhart that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Homer
15 Units Available
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$682
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$888
1104 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$598
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1200 sqft
Located near the intersection of Route 20 and E Mishawaka Road. Modern apartments with quality kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a carport. Pet friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Impact
1 Unit Available
1010 West Garfield Avenue
1010 West Garfield Avenue, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted, newly remodeled bathroom with new bathtub and surround and vanity. House has ramp up to the front door, nice sized back yard and a basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 West Indiana Avenue
121 West Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful Large 1-2 bedroom home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in all rooms, large sized kitchen with storage room off back.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 1/2 West Indiana Avenue
121 1/2 W Indiana Ave, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted with modern gray and white color palate. Private entry. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome with restrictions.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Tipton Area
1 Unit Available
825 Taylor St
825 Taylor Street, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
825 taylor - Property Id: 253919 3 bed 1 bath, 1 level, fenced in yard, no garage but big shed, washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253919 Property Id 253919 (RLNE5674031)
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54686 County Rd 19
54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 The Willows
207 The Willows, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1456 sqft
Gorgeous New Home at The Willows Community - Property Id: 297710 Book a safe, private tour by calling 574-213-1971 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
212 Tanglewood Drive
212 Tanglewood Dr, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex On Goshen Westside. Just Minutes From Downtown - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4684550)
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$853
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
31 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
37 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1375 Park 33 Blvd 807
1375 Park 33 Blvd, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 807 Available 08/20/20 *Pet Friendly* 2/2 Apt w/ Spacious Attached Garage - Property Id: 255777 **AVAILABLE 8/20/2020** Looking for an apartment that checks all the boxes....beautiful....spacious....

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
46 Winchester Trails Lot #46
46 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
1216 sqft
Unit Lot #46 Available 06/20/20 2017 Clayton Home FOR SALE ONLY - Property Id: 295438 Winchester Trails in Goshen has a 2017 Clayton Pulse Home FOR SALE! Asking Price $50,000.00 Its a 3BR/2BH with 1,216 total Sq.Ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
191 Winchester Trl Lot #191
191 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1216 sqft
BEAUTIFUL New 2020 Champion Home Coming SOON - Property Id: 284171 This BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Home is coming to the Winchester Trails Community SOON! Home offers 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
13406 Golden Harvest Lane
13406 Golden Harvest Lane, Granger, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3668 sqft
Move today into this spacious 4-bedroom 3668 sqft house located in the desirable city of Granger, in one of the top school districts- PHM, close to North Point, Discovery and Penn.
City Guide for Elkhart, IN

When you hear "Elkhart," the first thing that comes to mind is, well, an elk. But what others think of is the Elkhart Jazz Festival, a yearly even that is considered one of the top jazz events in the entire nation.This 3 day event has been going on for over 25 years and attracts people from around the nation.

Elkhart, Indiana is an enigma. Seriously. With its population of just over 50,000 you would expect it to feel more like an urban center. It doesn't. In fact, if someone didn't tell you what the population was you would be inclined to drop a zero based on the feel of the town--sorry about that. It's a friendly place where you are going to see tractors on the roads far more often than you will see a Porsche. You will often see Amish and Mennonite folks quite frequently as the area has one of the largest gatherings of Mennonites outside of Ohio and Pennsylvania. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Elkhart, IN

Finding an apartment in Elkhart that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

