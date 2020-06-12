/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN
Homer
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Homer
15 Units Available
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$682
947 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Homer
5 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$739
920 sqft
Located near the intersection of Route 20 and E Mishawaka Road. Modern apartments with quality kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a carport. Pet friendly.
Hayden
1 Unit Available
1656 W. Lexington Ave
1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
918 sqft
1656 W. Lexington Ave Available 06/24/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital.
Northside
1 Unit Available
722 E Simonton St
722 East Simonton Street, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
$100 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT - Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Elkhart! - Love Chip and Joanna Gaines? Then you will love this renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has a touch of their inspiration complete with barn door and accent details
Downtown Elkhart
1 Unit Available
229 W Jackson Blvd Apt 3C
229 West Jackson Boulevard, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
750 sqft
Recently Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Downtown Elkhart - Recently Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment in Downtown Elkhart 1-Bathroom Tenants Must Have Gas and Electric Transferred Into Their Name Water & Sewer Included in Rent Refrigerator Gas
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 West Indiana Avenue
121 West Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful Large 1-2 bedroom home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in all rooms, large sized kitchen with storage room off back.
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 1/2 West Indiana Avenue
121 1/2 W Indiana Ave, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted with modern gray and white color palate. Private entry. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome with restrictions.
Results within 5 miles of Elkhart
1 Unit Available
213 Tanglewood Dr Apt B
213 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
982 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment in Goshen - 2-Bedroom 1-Bathroom Tenants Must Have Gas & Electric and Water & Sewer Transferred into their Name Refrigerator Electric Oven/Range Forced Air Gas Furnace Central A/C Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookup (Gas or
Results within 10 miles of Elkhart
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$785
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
32 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
7 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
$
24 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1056 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
$
40 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
2 Units Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.
1 Unit Available
1375 Park 33 Blvd 807
1375 Park 33 Blvd, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1164 sqft
Unit 807 Available 08/20/20 *Pet Friendly* 2/2 Apt w/ Spacious Attached Garage - Property Id: 255777 **AVAILABLE 8/20/2020** Looking for an apartment that checks all the boxes....beautiful....spacious....
1 Unit Available
6103 Rockefellar Court
6103 Rockefeller Court, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED*** A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and
1 Unit Available
2011 Bandelier Dr
2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer.
1 Unit Available
1825 Manor Haus Ct. Apt. 4
1825 Manor Haus Court, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment Located off of College Avenue in Goshen - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5598235)