3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Homer
15 Units Available
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$888
1104 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1200 sqft
Located near the intersection of Route 20 and E Mishawaka Road. Modern apartments with quality kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a carport. Pet friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Impact
1 Unit Available
1010 West Garfield Avenue
1010 West Garfield Avenue, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted, newly remodeled bathroom with new bathtub and surround and vanity. House has ramp up to the front door, nice sized back yard and a basement.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Tipton Area
1 Unit Available
825 Taylor St
825 Taylor Street, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
825 taylor - Property Id: 253919 3 bed 1 bath, 1 level, fenced in yard, no garage but big shed, washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253919 Property Id 253919 (RLNE5674031)
Results within 1 mile of Elkhart
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
54686 County Rd 19
54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
28867 County Road 10* Available 07/17/20 3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.
Results within 5 miles of Elkhart
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 The Willows
207 The Willows, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1456 sqft
Gorgeous New Home at The Willows Community - Property Id: 297710 Book a safe, private tour by calling 574-213-1971 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.
1 of 9
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
212 Tanglewood Drive
212 Tanglewood Dr, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex On Goshen Westside. Just Minutes From Downtown - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4684550)
Results within 10 miles of Elkhart
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
32 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
40 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1800 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
46 Winchester Trails Lot #46
46 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
1216 sqft
Unit Lot #46 Available 06/20/20 2017 Clayton Home FOR SALE ONLY - Property Id: 295438 Winchester Trails in Goshen has a 2017 Clayton Pulse Home FOR SALE! Asking Price $50,000.00 Its a 3BR/2BH with 1,216 total Sq.Ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21911 CR 142
21911 County Road 142, Elkhart County, IN
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home in country. - Large 4 bedroom, 2 home located in the country. (RLNE5835487)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
191 Winchester Trl Lot #191
191 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1216 sqft
BEAUTIFUL New 2020 Champion Home Coming SOON - Property Id: 284171 This BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Home is coming to the Winchester Trails Community SOON! Home offers 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
512 E Douglas St
512 East Douglas Street, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Goshen! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Goshen comes with stove, refrigerator, shed, unfinished basement and garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
57081 CR 35
57081 County Road 35, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1584 sqft
57081 CR 35 Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Duplex in Middlebury! - Love small town living? Then you'll want to act fast for this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Middlebury! Property comes with stove, refrigerator, water softener, microwave,
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
13406 Golden Harvest Lane
13406 Golden Harvest Lane, Granger, IN
Move today into this spacious 4-bedroom 3668 sqft house located in the desirable city of Granger, in one of the top school districts- PHM, close to North Point, Discovery and Penn.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12300 Settlers Cove Court
12300 Settlers Cove Court, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2378 sqft
Tenant responsible for all utilities No smoking on inside. 1 year lease Granite counter tops kitchen, newer stove, Fireplace, heated garage,new roof.