apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN with pool
15 Units Available
Homer
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
8 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
18 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$833
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
29 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that