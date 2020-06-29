All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 9678 Copley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
9678 Copley Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

9678 Copley Dr

9678 Copley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9678 Copley Drive, Carmel, IN 46290
Lacoma Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large and Unique Property in Carmel Schools! - This gorgeous home sits on nearly 1.5 wooded acres and has LOTS of space - over 4000 square feet! The whole house has been carefully redone and features a great kitchen that flows into the large family room (with fireplace). It is perfect for entertaining. The master suite is on the main level with the additional bedrooms upstairs. An unfinished basement and over sized garage offer storage options. This home is a combination of features that you just cannot find anywhere else. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5423751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9678 Copley Dr have any available units?
9678 Copley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 9678 Copley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9678 Copley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9678 Copley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9678 Copley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9678 Copley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9678 Copley Dr offers parking.
Does 9678 Copley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9678 Copley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9678 Copley Dr have a pool?
No, 9678 Copley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9678 Copley Dr have accessible units?
No, 9678 Copley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9678 Copley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9678 Copley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9678 Copley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9678 Copley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis