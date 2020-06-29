9678 Copley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large and Unique Property in Carmel Schools! - This gorgeous home sits on nearly 1.5 wooded acres and has LOTS of space - over 4000 square feet! The whole house has been carefully redone and features a great kitchen that flows into the large family room (with fireplace). It is perfect for entertaining. The master suite is on the main level with the additional bedrooms upstairs. An unfinished basement and over sized garage offer storage options. This home is a combination of features that you just cannot find anywhere else. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



