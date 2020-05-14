9671 Copley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Large Wooded Lot in Carmel Schools! - Check out this lovely 5 bedroom home with a large backyard in the Carmel Clay School District. This home offers a spacious kitchen, a sunroom looking out to the patio and backyard, built-in bookshelves in the family room, a loft, and an updated master bathroom. Lawn mowing is included in the rent!



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



