9671 Copley Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

9671 Copley Drive

9671 Copley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9671 Copley Drive, Carmel, IN 46290
Lacoma Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Large Wooded Lot in Carmel Schools! - Check out this lovely 5 bedroom home with a large backyard in the Carmel Clay School District. This home offers a spacious kitchen, a sunroom looking out to the patio and backyard, built-in bookshelves in the family room, a loft, and an updated master bathroom. Lawn mowing is included in the rent!

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5541590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9671 Copley Drive have any available units?
9671 Copley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 9671 Copley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9671 Copley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9671 Copley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9671 Copley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9671 Copley Drive offer parking?
No, 9671 Copley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9671 Copley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9671 Copley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9671 Copley Drive have a pool?
No, 9671 Copley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9671 Copley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9671 Copley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9671 Copley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9671 Copley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9671 Copley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9671 Copley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
