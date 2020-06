Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven

Spacious end unit townhome in Traditions on the Monon for lease. Three bedrooms, two full and two half baths. French doors on main floor office. Hardwood floors on second floor. Granite countertops in big, beautiful kitchen. Dual sided gas fireplace graces living room and dining room. Convenient to Old Town Carmel and the Monon and Hagan-Burke Trails.