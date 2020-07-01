All apartments in Carmel
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

841 Hickory Dr

841 Hickory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

841 Hickory Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY*
841 HICKORY DR- CARMEL, IN 46032
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Carmel Village has the kind of charm that will make you smile just to pull in the drive (right into the oversized 2 car garage)! Features include a cozy fireplace in the living room, all hardwood bedrooms, new carpet, a master suite with walk in closet & separate shower/tub. Out back you will find a large mostly fenced yard and an extra sunroom to enjoy the view.

If you are seeing this listing on any site other than CRMPROPERTIES.NET - please visit our website for an accurate list of amenities as syndication is not always correct.

Call 765-487-2037 to set up a showing of this property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Hickory Dr have any available units?
841 Hickory Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 841 Hickory Dr have?
Some of 841 Hickory Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Hickory Dr currently offering any rent specials?
841 Hickory Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Hickory Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Hickory Dr is pet friendly.
Does 841 Hickory Dr offer parking?
Yes, 841 Hickory Dr offers parking.
Does 841 Hickory Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Hickory Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Hickory Dr have a pool?
No, 841 Hickory Dr does not have a pool.
Does 841 Hickory Dr have accessible units?
No, 841 Hickory Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Hickory Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Hickory Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Hickory Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Hickory Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

