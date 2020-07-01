Amenities
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY*
841 HICKORY DR- CARMEL, IN 46032
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Carmel Village has the kind of charm that will make you smile just to pull in the drive (right into the oversized 2 car garage)! Features include a cozy fireplace in the living room, all hardwood bedrooms, new carpet, a master suite with walk in closet & separate shower/tub. Out back you will find a large mostly fenced yard and an extra sunroom to enjoy the view.
If you are seeing this listing on any site other than CRMPROPERTIES.NET - please visit our website for an accurate list of amenities as syndication is not always correct.
Call 765-487-2037 to set up a showing of this property!