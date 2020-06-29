Great rental opportunity in downtown Carmel! Within walking distance of shopping, dining and the monon trail. Don't miss this one, it has easy commuter access to Keystone Ave. and Meridian. Available June 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 West Auman Drive have any available units?
706 West Auman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 706 West Auman Drive have?
Some of 706 West Auman Drive's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 West Auman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
706 West Auman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.