4070 Teague Place

Move-In Ready Home With Pond View! Beautiful Two-Story Foyer Welcomes You To An Open And Bright Main Level. Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counters, Custom Cherry Cabinets, SS Appliances, And Double Ovens. Wonderful Sunroom With Vaulted Ceiling Walks Out To Aggregate Patio. Upper Level Has An Open Loft Area, Deluxe Master Suite, And 3 Spacious Bedrooms. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT Is Open And Provides Endless Options. Outdoor Patio With POND VIEW and picture -perfect landscape. CORNER LOT - Irrigation System - 3 Car Garage - Office - Fresh Paint - Great Neighborhood POOL - Popular West Carmel Location!