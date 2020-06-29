All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 4070 Teague Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
4070 Teague Place
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

4070 Teague Place

4070 Teague Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4070 Teague Place, Carmel, IN 46074
Claybourne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-In Ready Home With Pond View! Beautiful Two-Story Foyer Welcomes You To An Open And Bright Main Level. Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counters, Custom Cherry Cabinets, SS Appliances, And Double Ovens. Wonderful Sunroom With Vaulted Ceiling Walks Out To Aggregate Patio. Upper Level Has An Open Loft Area, Deluxe Master Suite, And 3 Spacious Bedrooms. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT Is Open And Provides Endless Options. Outdoor Patio With POND VIEW and picture -perfect landscape. CORNER LOT - Irrigation System - 3 Car Garage - Office - Fresh Paint - Great Neighborhood POOL - Popular West Carmel Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4070 Teague Place have any available units?
4070 Teague Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 4070 Teague Place have?
Some of 4070 Teague Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4070 Teague Place currently offering any rent specials?
4070 Teague Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4070 Teague Place pet-friendly?
No, 4070 Teague Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 4070 Teague Place offer parking?
Yes, 4070 Teague Place offers parking.
Does 4070 Teague Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4070 Teague Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4070 Teague Place have a pool?
Yes, 4070 Teague Place has a pool.
Does 4070 Teague Place have accessible units?
No, 4070 Teague Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4070 Teague Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4070 Teague Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4070 Teague Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4070 Teague Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis