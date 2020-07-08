All apartments in Brownsburg
981 Pine Ridge Way
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

981 Pine Ridge Way

981 Pine Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

981 Pine Ridge Way, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
EVERYONE has a place to call their own in this 2 story, 3-4 BR home w/FIN BASEMENT & 2.5C-Gar (w/Bump out)2, 558 Square Foot home on Lg Corner Lot. Fresh Paint & White Cabinetry makes it light, bright & inviting! Kit has Center Isld, Pantry & Brkfst nook leads to BRICK PATIO & Spacious Bkyd! Upstairs the 3 HUGE BRs & have WI CLOSETS. The 4thBR closet is not closed in & a good BONUS rm. The Vaulted Master SUITE has Dual WI-Closets, Whirlpool Tub, Sep Shower & dual vanities. Upstairs Laundry.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Pine Ridge Way have any available units?
981 Pine Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
Is 981 Pine Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
981 Pine Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Pine Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 981 Pine Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 981 Pine Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 981 Pine Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 981 Pine Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Pine Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Pine Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 981 Pine Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 981 Pine Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 981 Pine Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Pine Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Pine Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 Pine Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 Pine Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.

