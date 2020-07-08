981 Pine Ridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

EVERYONE has a place to call their own in this 2 story, 3-4 BR home w/FIN BASEMENT & 2.5C-Gar (w/Bump out)2, 558 Square Foot home on Lg Corner Lot. Fresh Paint & White Cabinetry makes it light, bright & inviting! Kit has Center Isld, Pantry & Brkfst nook leads to BRICK PATIO & Spacious Bkyd! Upstairs the 3 HUGE BRs & have WI CLOSETS. The 4thBR closet is not closed in & a good BONUS rm. The Vaulted Master SUITE has Dual WI-Closets, Whirlpool Tub, Sep Shower & dual vanities. Upstairs Laundry.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.