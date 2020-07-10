All apartments in Brownsburg
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:10 AM

310 North Odell Street

310 Odell Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 Odell Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
Charming 3BR/2BA ranch on a large corner lot! Relax or entertain company on the fabulous deck overlooking nicely landscaped yard.

Features include large eat-in kitchen w/all appliances & pantry, spacious great room with cathedral ceiling & gas log fireplace, two full baths, split floor plan for privacy, master suite w/whirlpool tub, sep shower, dbl sinks & walk-in closet. Nicely finished 2 car garage w/storage shelves & pull down stairs. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to call this one home!

PERFECT SMALL FAMILY HOME!

What to Expect: Corner Ranch House (Odell & Trevor) in Austin Meadows Brick & Vinyl Siding, 3BR, 2Bath, Carpet/Flooring, Garage (w/sturdy storage shelves) Includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator Stainless Steel Stove, Oven, Microwave Washer, Dryer Water Softener Gas Grill New: Wood Deck w/Railing and Gates, Hard-Cover Canopy (10x12) with Screens.

Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Anjan at 317-456-2633 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 North Odell Street have any available units?
310 North Odell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 North Odell Street have?
Some of 310 North Odell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 North Odell Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 North Odell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 North Odell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 North Odell Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 North Odell Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 North Odell Street offers parking.
Does 310 North Odell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 North Odell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 North Odell Street have a pool?
Yes, 310 North Odell Street has a pool.
Does 310 North Odell Street have accessible units?
No, 310 North Odell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 North Odell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 North Odell Street has units with dishwashers.

