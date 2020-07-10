310 North Odell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed

Charming 3BR/2BA ranch on a large corner lot! Relax or entertain company on the fabulous deck overlooking nicely landscaped yard.



Features include large eat-in kitchen w/all appliances & pantry, spacious great room with cathedral ceiling & gas log fireplace, two full baths, split floor plan for privacy, master suite w/whirlpool tub, sep shower, dbl sinks & walk-in closet. Nicely finished 2 car garage w/storage shelves & pull down stairs. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to call this one home!



PERFECT SMALL FAMILY HOME!



What to Expect: Corner Ranch House (Odell & Trevor) in Austin Meadows Brick & Vinyl Siding, 3BR, 2Bath, Carpet/Flooring, Garage (w/sturdy storage shelves) Includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator Stainless Steel Stove, Oven, Microwave Washer, Dryer Water Softener Gas Grill New: Wood Deck w/Railing and Gates, Hard-Cover Canopy (10x12) with Screens.



Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required.



Please submit the form on this page or contact Anjan at 317-456-2633 to learn more.