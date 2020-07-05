19 East Branch

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This is a beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home located in Brownsburg Indiana! This home has newer flooring throughout and a large open concept kitchen! This home also features a beautful accent fireplace perfect for the upcoming winter!This home won't last long!!



Make this house your home today!



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.