Home
/
Brownsburg, IN
/
19 East Branch
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:41 PM

19 East Branch

19 Eastbranch · No Longer Available
Location

19 Eastbranch, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This is a beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home located in Brownsburg Indiana! This home has newer flooring throughout and a large open concept kitchen! This home also features a beautful accent fireplace perfect for the upcoming winter!This home won't last long!!

Make this house your home today!

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 East Branch have any available units?
19 East Branch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
Is 19 East Branch currently offering any rent specials?
19 East Branch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 East Branch pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 East Branch is pet friendly.
Does 19 East Branch offer parking?
No, 19 East Branch does not offer parking.
Does 19 East Branch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 East Branch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 East Branch have a pool?
No, 19 East Branch does not have a pool.
Does 19 East Branch have accessible units?
No, 19 East Branch does not have accessible units.
Does 19 East Branch have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 East Branch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 East Branch have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 East Branch does not have units with air conditioning.

