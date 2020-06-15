All apartments in Bloomington
812 N Washington Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:06 PM

812 N Washington Street

812 North Washington Street · (812) 331-8951
Location

812 North Washington Street, Bloomington, IN 47408
High Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Lease Pending...….Spacious & historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Located nearby campus and downtown at E 12th & N Washington. Main level features a living room, separate dining room, kitchen with an eat-in nook, plus a mudroom on the back of the home. The upper level features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home also includes a large basement with washer/dryer. Private off-street parking for all tenants included (2 spots in a private lot + 1 spot in a detached garage). Lawn care & 24-hour maintenance provided. Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 N Washington Street have any available units?
812 N Washington Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 N Washington Street have?
Some of 812 N Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 N Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 N Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 N Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 812 N Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 812 N Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 812 N Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 812 N Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 N Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 N Washington Street have a pool?
No, 812 N Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 812 N Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 812 N Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 N Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 N Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
