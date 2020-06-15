812 N Washington Street

Amenities

Lease Pending...….Spacious & historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Located nearby campus and downtown at E 12th & N Washington. Main level features a living room, separate dining room, kitchen with an eat-in nook, plus a mudroom on the back of the home. The upper level features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home also includes a large basement with washer/dryer. Private off-street parking for all tenants included (2 spots in a private lot + 1 spot in a detached garage). Lawn care & 24-hour maintenance provided. Call today to schedule a tour!