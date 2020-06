Amenities

Best Location for I.U. Students! Beautifully updated upper 2 bedroom unit in the heart of Restaurant Row. Hardwood and Tile floors, beautiful cherry cabinets with stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel fixtures. Right on the corner of East 4th St. and South Grant, only 3 Blocks to I.U. Sample Gates. Leasing now for August 2020 through July 2021.