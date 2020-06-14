All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:03 AM

2628 E Olson Drive

2628 E Olson Dr · (812) 322-7165
Location

2628 E Olson Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available August!! Three bedroom 2.5 baths townhouse with an attached garage in popular Oaklawn Park. An exciting rental find! Freshly painted with a beautiful grey. This home oozes an air of charming sophistication. As soon as you walk in the door you feel at home. The upstairs features a masted bedroom/bathroom, two other bedroom and another full bath. Downstairs is a living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and garage. Not only is this a great unit, it's in a great location! Close to College Mall, lots of restaurants, great schools, Olcott Park, IU campus, and the site of the new hospital. Schedule a tour now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 E Olson Drive have any available units?
2628 E Olson Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 E Olson Drive have?
Some of 2628 E Olson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 E Olson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2628 E Olson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 E Olson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2628 E Olson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 2628 E Olson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2628 E Olson Drive does offer parking.
Does 2628 E Olson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 E Olson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 E Olson Drive have a pool?
No, 2628 E Olson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2628 E Olson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2628 E Olson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 E Olson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 E Olson Drive has units with dishwashers.
