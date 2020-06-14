2628 E Olson Drive

Amenities
Available August!! Three bedroom 2.5 baths townhouse with an attached garage in popular Oaklawn Park. An exciting rental find! Freshly painted with a beautiful grey. This home oozes an air of charming sophistication. As soon as you walk in the door you feel at home. The upstairs features a masted bedroom/bathroom, two other bedroom and another full bath. Downstairs is a living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and garage. Not only is this a great unit, it's in a great location! Close to College Mall, lots of restaurants, great schools, Olcott Park, IU campus, and the site of the new hospital. Schedule a tour now!