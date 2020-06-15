All apartments in Bloomington
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
2212 East Queens Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2212 East Queens Way

2212 East Queens Way · (812) 287-8036
Location

2212 East Queens Way, Bloomington, IN 47401
Sycamore Knolls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2212 East Queens Way · Avail. Aug 3

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2212 East Queens Way Available 08/03/20 Beautiful home located in Sycamore Knolls! - This home is a beautiful 4bd, 2.5 baths, two-story located in Sycamore Knolls! The property features both a large living and family room spaces, formal and informal eating spaces, spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout most of the main level, and stainless steel appliances. The home is located within walking distance to parks, Childs elementary school, and conveniently located close to Indiana University, downtown Bloomington, and Eastside services and restaurants. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, and lawn care.

If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

(RLNE5835502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 East Queens Way have any available units?
2212 East Queens Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 2212 East Queens Way currently offering any rent specials?
2212 East Queens Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 East Queens Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 East Queens Way is pet friendly.
Does 2212 East Queens Way offer parking?
No, 2212 East Queens Way does not offer parking.
Does 2212 East Queens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 East Queens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 East Queens Way have a pool?
No, 2212 East Queens Way does not have a pool.
Does 2212 East Queens Way have accessible units?
No, 2212 East Queens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 East Queens Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 East Queens Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 East Queens Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 East Queens Way does not have units with air conditioning.
