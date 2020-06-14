All apartments in Bloomington
1523 S Piazza Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

1523 S Piazza Drive

1523 S Piazza Dr · (812) 336-2026
Location

1523 S Piazza Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1523 S Piazza Drive Available 07/14/21 Renwick Village Center Lofts - Enjoy upscale, urban living in these high end 2 bed/2.5 bath loft apartments in the Renwick Village Center. These spacious loft apartments feature 1125 square feet with beautiful interiors including hardwood floors, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Just steps to your morning coffee at Crumble Coffee Bakery: www.CrumbleCoffee.com or your favorite neighborhood bar/restaurant C3: www.c3bloomington.com. Parks and hike & bike trails within a few minutes' walk. These are a must see. There are only 2 units, so don't wait! Urban style living with a laid back vibe in Bloomington's most esteemed community, Renwick.

(RLNE2697074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 S Piazza Drive have any available units?
1523 S Piazza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 S Piazza Drive have?
Some of 1523 S Piazza Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 S Piazza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1523 S Piazza Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 S Piazza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 S Piazza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1523 S Piazza Drive offer parking?
No, 1523 S Piazza Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1523 S Piazza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 S Piazza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 S Piazza Drive have a pool?
No, 1523 S Piazza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1523 S Piazza Drive have accessible units?
No, 1523 S Piazza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 S Piazza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 S Piazza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
