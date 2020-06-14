Amenities

1523 S Piazza Drive Available 07/14/21 Renwick Village Center Lofts - Enjoy upscale, urban living in these high end 2 bed/2.5 bath loft apartments in the Renwick Village Center. These spacious loft apartments feature 1125 square feet with beautiful interiors including hardwood floors, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Just steps to your morning coffee at Crumble Coffee Bakery: www.CrumbleCoffee.com or your favorite neighborhood bar/restaurant C3: www.c3bloomington.com. Parks and hike & bike trails within a few minutes' walk. These are a must see. There are only 2 units, so don't wait! Urban style living with a laid back vibe in Bloomington's most esteemed community, Renwick.



