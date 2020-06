Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate home in great northside location. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring thru main part of home. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Large half acre lot is fenced for privacy. Located at end of cul de sac so little to no traffic. 2 med size pets are permitted (under 40# ea) Occupancy permit for 3 unrelated adults.Background and credit check required. Available Aug 8, 2020. 24 hr notice required for showings.