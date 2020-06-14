5342 Elmwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit "H" was formerly AM Custom Body Shop. It's 2,784 sq. ft. with single office & bath. The body shop had a separate paint booth. 5 yr lease is $2,400 per month, 3 yr lease is $2,600 per month. This unit would work well for Landscape business or sign shop. This location is convenient to I-465, I-65 & I-70. Tenant is responsible for renters insurance, Liability & Fire policy. Tenant pays utilities. Complex owner pays taxes & maintains parking & snow removal & lawn care. Additional 700 sq ft with another bay & another office (10x16) & an additional restroom, brings total sq ft to 3484 is available at $3000/month.