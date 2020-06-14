All apartments in Beech Grove
5342 Elmwood Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

Location

5342 Elmwood Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46203
Beech Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit "H" was formerly AM Custom Body Shop. It's 2,784 sq. ft. with single office & bath. The body shop had a separate paint booth. 5 yr lease is $2,400 per month, 3 yr lease is $2,600 per month. This unit would work well for Landscape business or sign shop. This location is convenient to I-465, I-65 & I-70. Tenant is responsible for renters insurance, Liability & Fire policy. Tenant pays utilities. Complex owner pays taxes & maintains parking & snow removal & lawn care. Additional 700 sq ft with another bay & another office (10x16) & an additional restroom, brings total sq ft to 3484 is available at $3000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5342 Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
5342 Elmwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5342 Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5342 Elmwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5342 Elmwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 5342 Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5342 Elmwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5342 Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5342 Elmwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5342 Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5342 Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5342 Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5342 Elmwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5342 Elmwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5342 Elmwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
