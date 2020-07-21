All apartments in Beech Grove
102 South 7th Avenue
102 South 7th Avenue

102 S 7th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

102 S 7th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
****The Owner is offering $300 off the first month's rent for anyone that applies and is able to move in prior to 10/31/2019****
Close to downtown Beech Grove, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is perfect for you and your family. Located on a nice yard perfect for outdoor activities. Enjoy the large 2 car garage and fenced yard. Inside you have a ton of space to move around in. The beautiful fireplace, new paint, new carpet, and all the modern upgrades and renovations will make you glad you rented this home. Stop by today to see all this home offers, you will not be disappointed. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 South 7th Avenue have any available units?
102 South 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 102 South 7th Avenue have?
Some of 102 South 7th Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 South 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 South 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 South 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 102 South 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 102 South 7th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 102 South 7th Avenue offers parking.
Does 102 South 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 South 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 South 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 South 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 South 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 South 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 South 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 South 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 South 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 South 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
