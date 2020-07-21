102 South 7th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

****The Owner is offering $300 off the first month's rent for anyone that applies and is able to move in prior to 10/31/2019****

Close to downtown Beech Grove, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is perfect for you and your family. Located on a nice yard perfect for outdoor activities. Enjoy the large 2 car garage and fenced yard. Inside you have a ton of space to move around in. The beautiful fireplace, new paint, new carpet, and all the modern upgrades and renovations will make you glad you rented this home. Stop by today to see all this home offers, you will not be disappointed. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.